Every Rihanna album, ranked

- Insider ranked Rihanna’s eight studio albums from worst to best.
- Her eighth studio album, “Anti,” took the top spot.
- “Talk That Talk” and “Loud” rounded out the top three.
“Unfaithful” is so good that it acts as a detriment to “Final Goodbye,” “P.S. (I’m Still Not Over You),” and “A Million Miles Away.” When listening to these more underwhelming ballads on the same tracklist, you’re just left questioning why they don’t meet the superior song’s caliber.
The peeled-back production adds to this album’s demise as it magnifies the singer’s (understandably) immature vocals, which are not reflective of her true talent and power. This being said, there’s not much need to revisit “A Girl Like Me” when Rihanna has so many more evolved hit songs on her later projects.
“Here I Go Again” and “You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No)” are nicely hypnotic, and “If It’s Lovin’ That You Want” is beyond catchy. “Pon De Replay” was also a perfect lead single.
However, the album loses its appeal when it comes to relatively bland ballads “Willing To Wait” and “Now I Know,” and unsatisfactory deep cuts “Let Me” and “There’s A Thug In My Life.”
The electric “Hard,” lustfully unrestrained “Rude Boy,” alluring romantic number “Te Amo,” and shuddering performance that is “Russian Roulette” truly bolster “Rated R.”
With gut-wrenching lyrics like “As my life flashes before my eyes / I’m wondering will I, ever see another sunrise? / So many won’t get the chance to say goodbye / But it’s too late to think of the value of my life more,” it’s even more difficult not to give at least portions of the album credit where it’s due.
But, overall, “Rated R” doesn’t shine as bright as “Unapologetic” or “Talk That Talk,” and is instrumentally uninspired, which consequently makes it one of Rihanna’s more forgettable projects.
The 2007 project carries so many hit songs, from the favorably punchy “Umbrella,” to the dynamite “Shut Up and Drive,” to the boomy ballad “Rehab.”
It also includes the prominent additions that are “Disturbia” and “Take A Bow,” which, to this day, are standouts within Rihanna’s extensive discography, as well as the general pop landscape.
Even the Maroon 5-assisted closer “If I Never See Your Face Again” is an unexpectedly pleasant bonus serving extra rock flare on the album.
However, the album still contains the very arbitrary track “Question Existing,” and a bunch of notable misses like the subpar title track, “Push Up On Me,” “Breakin’ Dishes,” and “Lemme Get That.”
“Phresh Out The Runway,” “Pour It Up,” and “Right Now” are upbeat dance-floor tracks, while “Diamonds,” “What Now”,” and “Half Of Me” are some of the most beautiful balladic-EDM-hybrid pieces to ever exist.
Then there’s the ever-so-moving top-tier duet “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko, which is a timeless number that deserves all the repeat plays it’s gotten and continues to get.
Rihanna’s continued collaborative efforts with Eminem are surprisingly welcome on this album, too. “Numb,” while simple, is an earworm, thanks to Rihanna’s transfixing repetition of the titular word and Eminem’s eccentricity.
And, even on a project full of club hits, “We All Want Love” manages to shine as a spirited balladic track.
All but one track (“Raining Men”) on this album retain their listenability, especially the massive radio hits “What’s My Name?” and “Only Girl (In The World).” But really, all the singles off the album are stellar, from the sweetly acoustic “California King Bed” to the snappy reggae-infused “Man Down.”
But Rihanna verges into new territory with the psychedelic “Same Ol’ Mistakes” (a cover of Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes”), the off-kilter Wild West-esque “Desperado,” and the brilliantly saucy patois-driven “Work.”
If “Anti” proves anything, it’s that no other artist (besides maybe Taylor Swift) can produce a decidedly anti-pop project and still manage to “inhabit a pop career with more ease or aplomb,” as Amanda Petrusich of Pitchfork puts it.