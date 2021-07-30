Every Rihanna album, ranked

8. “A Girl Like Me” is vocally underdeveloped and musically forgettable.

As Rihanna’s second studio album, “A Girl Like Me” is a drastic downgrade from her debut; the only shining moments on this 13-track album are “SOS,” “Unfaithful,” “We Ride,” and “Break It Off.”

“Unfaithful” is so good that it acts as a detriment to “Final Goodbye,” “P.S. (I’m Still Not Over You),” and “A Million Miles Away.” When listening to these more underwhelming ballads on the same tracklist, you’re just left questioning why they don’t meet the superior song’s caliber.

The peeled-back production adds to this album’s demise as it magnifies the singer’s (understandably) immature vocals, which are not reflective of her true talent and power. This being said, there’s not much need to revisit “A Girl Like Me” when Rihanna has so many more evolved hit songs on her later projects.