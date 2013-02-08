Rihanna Accompanied Chris Brown To Court, Blew Him A Kiss During Proceedings — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Getty
- The saga continues! Rihanna accompanied Chris Brown to court Wednesday for a probation hearing stemming from assaulting Rihanna in 2009. During the hearing, the judge requested more information before thoroughly examining whether Brown faked his community service, as was alleged on Tuesday. After Rihanna blew him a kiss during proceedings, the two left the court arm-in-arm. See photos of the two smiling here >
- Following a bone marrow transplant, Robin Roberts will be returning to “Good Morning America” on February 20.
- Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wrote a blog post “desperately” pleading for a bone marrow transplant for her cousin. “My cousin, Cici, has been battling cancer for 17 years and she is no longer responding to the chemotherapy drugs. Her best option now is a bone marrow stem cell transplant, which would hopefully give her many more years to live … Because Cici is Armenian, the donor must be of Armenian descent, so we are asking every Armenian to reach out to the bone marrow registry and sign up with hopes of finding a match for Cici.”
- Justin Timberlake has released his new album art and track list for his upcoming “The 20/20 Experience.” Song titles include “Strawberry Bubblegum” and “Spaceship Coupe.”
- Naomi Campbell had less-than-model behaviour as she arrived two hours late for the NYC premiere of her new reality show “The Face” on Oxygen co-starring top models Karolina Kurkova and Coco Rocha.
- In a CW fan’s dream come true, Gossip Girl’s real-life Blair Waldorf, Leighton Meester, is dating the O.C.’s Seth Cohen played by Adam Brody.
- The Office star Ellie Kemper gets her own NBC spin-off show — a past and present comedy about a chubby, awkward yet incredibly confident 13-year-old who grew up to be a 31-year-old woman who still marches to the beat of her own drum.
- If Lena Dunham had to kill off a GIRLS cast member, she says it would be Zosia Mamet’s character, Shoshanna.
SEE ALSO: CBS issues no-nudity ‘wardrobe advisory’ for Sunday’s Grammy Awards >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.