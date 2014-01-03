Your Rights When The Cops Pull You Over Explained In One Brilliant Infographic

Getting pulled over can make even the most law-abiding citizen’s heart race. You should understand what you can and can’t do.
Most people know they don’t have to take a breathalyzer. But in 26 states, you don’t have to show an officer your ID during detention either. And refusing a search doesn’t serve as an admission of guilt.
Read the rest of your rights when interacting with police below:
Source: Online-Paralegal-Programs.com
