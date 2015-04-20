British house prices just hit an all time high.

According to Britain’s largest property website Rightmove, the average house price is now at £286,000 ($US427,534), which is the highest level since the group’s records began in 2000.

The report also revealed that the average house price in Greater London reached £594,585. This is a 50% since the last general election in 2010.

In tandem, property prices in the north of the country only increased 3.7%.

“Record high housing demand and an under-supply of homes have delivered a new all-time high in the price of property coming to market in the month before the election,” said Miles Shipside, a director at Rightmove in a statement.

“The high cost of housing is a big concern for many home-hunters, so the contents of the respective party manifestos and well thought-out sustainable solutions to the lack of affordable housing supply will be high on many voters’ agendas too.”

