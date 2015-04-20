British house prices just hit an all time high

Lianna Brinded
British house prices just hit an all time high.

According to Britain’s largest property website Rightmove, the average house price is now at £286,000 ($US427,534), which is the highest level since the group’s records began in 2000.

The report also revealed that the average house price in Greater London reached £594,585. This is a 50% since the last general election in 2010.

In tandem, property prices in the north of the country only increased 3.7%.

“Record high housing demand and an under-supply of homes have delivered a new all-time high in the price of property coming to market in the month before the election,” said Miles Shipside, a director at Rightmove in a statement.

“The high cost of housing is a big concern for many home-hunters, so the contents of the respective party manifestos and well thought-out sustainable solutions to the lack of affordable housing supply will be high on many voters’ agendas too.”

