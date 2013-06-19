We've Been Eating Milk And Cookies Wrong Our Whole Lives [VIDEO]

Milk & cookies . . . how do you eat them?



If you grew up in my household, you likely had your fair share of cookies out of a package, because let’s face it, your mum wasn’t Paula Deen, she was a sweet Lebanese lady who bought enough packages of Chips Ahoy and Oreos to fill the minivan (oh, your mum wasn’t Lebanese?).

Regardless, the years of pulling cookies out of plastic packages and dunking them into a variety of ill-fitting glasses led to a revolutionary finding. While I was pouring milk into a nearby cup during a Saturday morning marathon of Boy Meets World, some of my milk splashed into the cookie tray. My irritation quickly grew to euphoria, as I came to the realisation . . . the tray was the milk cup.

All the years of wasting glasses for milk and the solution was sitting in the very same package I was eating out of.

Most cookie packages come segmented into catch-all compartments that just happen to make the perfect container for your milk.

Gone are the days of dirtying piles of cups, crying over spilled milk, and failed attempts to fit your cookie into an uncooperative glass. And before people start throwing a fit and saying, “Well, now I’ve dirtied my cookie container,” I have one of two solutions for you:

Finish your damn cookies, there’s only an average of 24 per package. No big.

You can use any pair of mediocrely-crafted scissors to cut the compartment you filled with milk away from the others

In the past couple months, we’ve learned How to Eat Chinese Food, Cupcakes, Apples,Strawberries and Corn. Now, we can add Milk & Cookies to the list of things we can say we’re doing just that much better. Foodbeast, changing lives every day.

Thanks cookies . . . thanks for nothing, mum.

