9 commonly mispronounced foods -- and the right way to say them

Gnocchi, gyro, acai.

Some foods are delicious but can be embarrassing to order if you don’t know how to pronounce them. Here, we dove into the origins of some popular food names to figure out how, and why, they have the weird pronunciations they do.

For some words, like caramel, there is more than one acceptable pronunciation. This is because language is not a hard and fast science. It’s fluid and constantly adapting to popular use. So, stop correcting people about the right way to pronounce turmeric — chances are, you’re both right.

