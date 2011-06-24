Right Now, Twitter Is Talking To Agencies About Putting Ads In Your Twitter Stream

Adam Bain of Twitter

Twitter’s long-promised in-stream ads are coming soon, the Financial Times reports.How soon?



Twitter’s revenue boss, Adam Bain, is apparently talking to ad agencies attending the Cannes Lions festival about the new units right now.

“Twitter are getting it together, slowly,” one agency exec told the FT.

Twitter will supposedly reach $100 million in revenues this year. Twitter makes a lot of that money from developers who pay for premium access to its API. Another bit of it comes from Twitter search ads, which are considered disappointing.

