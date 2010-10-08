Right Now Top TV Reporters Have The Jobs Number, But They're Locked Away Without Their Phones

Photo: Bloomberg

We know that right now you’re freaking out, dying to find out what the September Non-Farm Payrolls report will look like.Well reporters from the top news agencies already have the number.



Bloomberg’s Lizzie O’Leary said on Twitter this morning that the reporters at the labour Department get the number at 8, but have their phones taken away from them, and are shown this big clock to make sure they know exactly what time it is, so that they don’t screw up the embargo.

It must KILL them not to be able to report the news for half an hour.

