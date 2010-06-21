Right Now Both Gold And U.S. Treasuries Are On Fire, But One Must Ultimately Get Slammed

The last three months have seen a perplexing correlation in asset markets — both gold and U.S. treasuries have been rallying.



Gold’s recent performance, as represented by the SPDR Gold ETF ‘GLD’ below:

The U.S. 10-year treasury yield is shown below, remember that this falling yield represents a rally in bond prices:

Longer-term, gold is at a high while treasury yields are historically low.

Talk to a gold investor and many of the key reasons he will give you for buying the metal will seem like pretty bad news for the U.S. dollar and U.S. creditworthiness, ie. horrible news for U.S. treasuries.

So are these two markets completely out of whack with each other? The Economist’s Buttonwood column tries to offer some reasoning for why the above dichotomy might make sense.

The Economist:

There is something remarkable about this combination. You would expect the performance of gold and Treasury bonds to be inversely correlated. When gold was at its real all-time high in 1980, the 10-year Treasury-bond yield was 10.8%. [This time yields are near historical lows while gold is at a high]

…

Then again, private investors may not be setting the price. Government-bond yields are being held artificially low by central-bank actions. In some cases (the European Central Bank or the Bank of England) this is because of direct purchases of bonds. In others it may be because central banks have rigged the yield curve, holding short-term rates artificially low and inducing banks to make money by buying longer-dated government bonds. A third factor is that Asian central banks are big buyers of Treasury bonds as part of their exchange-rate management policies, and are relatively indifferent to future returns.

Perhaps the explanation is simpler. Martin Barnes of Bank Credit Analyst, a research firm, points out that the direction of official policy (low rates, quantitative easing, big deficits) looks inflationary but the economic fundamentals (a big output gap, sluggish credit growth) look deflationary. Faced with this dichotomy, investors who buy both Treasury bonds and gold are not displaying cognitive dissonance. They are just hedging their bets.

We feel the best explanation is probably the first one above — That U.S. treasury yields are being pushed lower than they would be in a true free market, due to central bank purchases which aren’t as concerned about expected returns as private investors are.

But this doesn’t justify the dichotomy’s underlying logic, it only gives an excuse for its current existence. These two markets are still contradicting each other.

For example, central banks may be depressing yields, but if over the next 10 years the inflation that gold buyers fear actually happens, then the tiny 3.2% yield on a 10-year bond will be quickly eaten away. The value of bonds’ principal will also be far lower in real terms. Which means today’s 10-year buyers will be hurt, including the central banks.

On the other hand, if the bond market’s benign inflation outlook proves correct over the next 10 years, then current dollar printing fears will have failed to translate into debased dollar value in the real world (probably because dollars created didn’t end up inflating the amount of money swashing around in the real economy). Such a scenario would make gold buyers inflation expectations unjustified, and if inflation is historically lower than average over the next 10 years, as current bond yields are implying, then the dollar debasement crisis would prove itself as a false alarm.

So even if there’s a central bank-buying excuse for why the two markets are contradicting themselves today, and even if some investors have chosen to bet on both sides, only one of these two markets can ultimately be right.

