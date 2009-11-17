Former Right Media CEO Mike Walrath Quits Yahoo

Former Right Media CEO Mike Walrath is quitting Yahoo (YHOO). Mike came to Yahoo when it acquired Right Media for $680 million in 2007.



Last we heard, Yahoo had Mike running “a department of one doing nothing.”

The guy sold a startup for $680 million, so we all knew that wasn’t going to last long.

In an interview with the WSJ, Mike said it was time to “move on in my career” and that he looks forward to “taking some time off and working with small innovative companies.”

Yahoo today announced it would re-brand the Right Media Exchange as the place for premium advertisers.

