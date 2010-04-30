Rielle Hunter To Oprah: I Was Helping John Edwards Find His 'Authentic Self'

CNN’s Marquee blog has a report on Oprah Winfrey’s exclusive interview with John Edwards’ mistress Rielle Hunter.



John Edwards admitted in January he is the father of Hunter’s 2-year-old daughter. He and his wife Elizabeth Edwards are separated now that the scandal is in the spotlight.

We haven’t seen the Oprah episode, which airs around 4 p.m., but Hunter’s account of their first meeting with “Johnny” is astonishing. She tells Oprah she didn’t feel an “automatic connection” with Edwards until she ran into him on the street, on the way to dinner. “He lit up like a Christmas tree, and I turned to him and said, ‘You’re so hot,’ and he practically jumped in my arms,” Rielle told Oprah. “I said, ‘I can help you,’ and he said, ‘I want your help, I need your help.’ “

But here’s the best part, according to CNN’s account:

Hunter said she meant that she wanted to help him “see his authentic self” and “be more of his authentic self so people could see who he really is. My heart felt I could help him.” She didn’t know how she was going to accomplish this, she told Winfrey, but when he gave her the number to the hotel room he was staying in, she did call later that night. Hunter said she was aware that he was married, but didn’t know anything about his relationship, and didn’t see anything weird or wrong about going to his hotel room.

Read more at CNN >

Here’s a preview of the show:



