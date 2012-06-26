Rielle Hunter Says She And John Edwards Have Officially Split

Photo: Courtesy of ABC

Rielle Hunter told Good Morning America Tuesday that her relationship with John Edwards ended late last week, only days before the release of her tell-all memoir. “As of the end of last week John Edwards and I are no longer a couple. Not at all,” Hunter told host George Stephanopoulos, adding that she still loves the former presidential nominee.



When asked if Edwards returned her love, Hunter said, “You have to ask him. I think he does.”

The couple share a 4-year-old daughter, Frances Quinn, whom Edwards did not publicly acknowledge until 2010.

The couple was caught on camera frolicking on a North Carolina beach over Father’s Day weekend, but the relationship appears to have soured after the publication of her book. Hunter’s tell-all book revealed intimate details about their affair. Hunter was harshly criticised for her negative portrayal of Elizabeth Edwards, the former presidential candidate’s late wife, whom Hunter refers to as a “witch on wheels” in her memoir.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.