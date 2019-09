From the Huffington Post:



Rielle Hunter was brought to tears by the photos that GQ magazine chose for its article on her, Barbara Walters said Monday on “The View.”

Walters, who fielded a call from Hunter, said that Hunter “was in tears when she called.”

Read more at the Huffington Post >

Watch the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.