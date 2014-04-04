Ridley Scott Is Making A 'Halo' Digital Project For Microsoft

Microsoft is adding some big names to work on its exclusive entertainment projects.

“Alien” director Ridley Scott will be working on a “Halo” digital feature project for Xbox Entertainment Studios.

Sergio Mimica-Gezzan (“Battlestar Galactica,” “Heroes”) will direct the feature while Scott will serve as an executive producer.

The Wrap first reported the news. We confirmed the announcement with a Microsoft spokesperson.

343 Industries announced the news along with Xbox Entertainment Studios, and Scott Free Production.

Last May, Microsoft announced Steven Spielberg will executive produce a live-action television series based on the popular “Halo” video game franchise.

Microsoft confirmed to Business Insider the digital feature project is separate from the upcoming TV series which is still on track.

It’s unclear how the series will differentiate from the live-action TV series; however, The Wrap reports the the story will be set in the 26th century following a super soldier that will be in similar style to Machinima’s “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn” series.

That series led up to the “Halo 4” game release. It’s possible Microsoft is doing the same ahead of the “Halo 5” launch which currently doesn’t have an official release date.

The Wrap reports the live-action project will debut before the end of the year.

More details are expected to be announced at this year’s E3 (Entertainment Electronic Expo) in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.