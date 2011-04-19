How You Know It Will Be A Slow Spring For Lawn Mower Sales

Gus Lubin

After an unseasonably cold spring, your lawn is struggling and no one is shopping for lawn mowers.

In fact, people are searching for “riding lawn mowers” about half as much as they did last year.

Well’s Fargo cited these chart when calling for a pause and temporary pullback in the rally by Tractor Supply Co. TSCO shares are up 37% in three months.

chart
chart

