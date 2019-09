Here’s Notre Dame running back Cam McDaniel getting tackled during Saturday’s 14-10 win over USC.

It’s a one-in-a-million photo of a guy looking like he’s in an Abercrombie & Fitch ad as he’s getting ripped to the ground by a 300-pound opponent.

The ridiculously photogenic running back meme has arrived.

Incredible (via Deadspin):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.