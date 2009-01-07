Ridiculously Luxe—And Delayed—Aspen Timeshare To Finally Open

The Residences at the Little Nell – “one of the most luxurious developments in Aspen’s history” according to The Aspen Times – is scheduled to open any day now. Finally.



Beset by construction delays and the little matter of eight buyers suing to get out of their contracts, the developers say the problems have nothing to do with the economy.

The development has nearly sold all of its 208 six-week timeshares in its 26 units, all at the base of Aspen Mountain, with many of these occurring before the credit crunch. These are not cheap either. For six weeks a year you’re paying anywhere from $1 million to $3 million (depending on when you bought in and the size of the place) in these 2,800 square feet to 3,700 square feet units.

The Aspen Times: Owners will find amenities like a rooftop pool and hot tubs in which they’ll feel close enough to reach out and grab Aspen Mountain; they also provide stunning views of town. The fitness centre has spin bikes and Nautilus weight machines that would put most gyms to shame. The artwork for common areas will be high-end gallery quality. An elevator will pop owners and guests from a ski locker room right to the Little Nell slope a few yards from the Silver Queen Gondola.

…Interior features include black walnut floors, Viking appliances in the gourmet kitchens, electric sun shades, steam rooms the size of studio apartments, handcrafted furnishings, granite and marble countertops, and grand fireplaces.

..Membership definitely has its privileges. RLN will be managed by the Aspen Skiing Co.’s Little Nell hotel, Aspen’s only Mobil five-star and AAA five-diamond property. There will be a staff of 40 full-time equivalent employees; 24-hour concierge service and pre-arrival stocking of groceries; 24-hour maid and room service; valet parking for an underground garage; and use of two Audi luxury cars for buyers who don’t want to rent a vehicle.

Or maybe nowadays can not longer afford one?

