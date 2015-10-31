12 ridiculously expensive things you can buy on Amazon

While some people may resort to Amazon to buy bulk items on the cheap, the online retailer has a whole treasure trove of oddly expensive items to offer as well.
Some items are priced extremely high because they’re rare, others are costly because they’re luxury items, and some we can’t quite figure out.
Regardless of the reason, you’ll need tons of cash to afford anything on this list.
Lisa Eadicicco contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
This 'wealth amulet' is for all intents and purposes a hoax, but if you care about staying 'safe from any harmful things keep away from any harmful,bad evil spirts and good luck (sic),' it may be right up your alley -- and it costs a mere $US250,000.
There are definitely items listed way above $US158 on Amazon. But the idea of dropping that much cash on a single box of macaroni and cheese was crazy enough to catch our eye. Gluten-free food items are usually more expensive than your standard groceries, but this box of Annie's Homegrown Gluten-Free Rice Pasta & Cheddar Mac & Cheese seems to be priced absurdly high.
Feeling rich? Maybe you want to buy this 113-year-old, $US10 gold coin. It will only cost you about $US625,000.
A set of seven baseball cards signed by Mickey Mantle sells for more than $US90,000 on Amazon. The cards come with a certificate of authenticity to prove that they have been signed by the legendary baseball player.
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but this ruby is a 4.01-carat, one-of-a-kind gem that will only set you back about $US110,000.
Comic book memorabilia doesn't come cheap, but $US9,999 is a ridiculously high price for an action figure. On Amazon, you can find Marvel's Cloak and Dagger Collection Magazine and figure listed at that price.
You can buy a comb and scissors belonging to Neil Armstrong's barber, Marx Sizemore, for $US38,611. Besides just getting the tools, you will also receive 25 strands of Armstrong's hair -- at least according to its seller.
We're not sure why this is so ridiculously expensive, but the PS2 Breaker Disc Pro adaptor that let's you play old PlayStation 1 games and backups on the PlayStation 2 is selling for a crazy amount of money on Amazon.
Besides forking over $US9,459.95 for this small bonsai tree -- described as a 'Classic Japanese Black Pine Bonsai' -- you'll also be paying $US74.49 in shipping fees.
This isn't just any old comic book. It's the first volume in the 'Amazing Spider-Man' series published in 1963, and it's extremely hard to find. There's only one in stock selling for $US40,000 on Amazon.
This limited-edition Montegrappa pen is made from 18-karat gold, and costs north of $US65,000. The pen's deisng is 'characterised by the juxtaposition of life and death; the former represented by the early forms of life on Earth: reptiles (such as snakes and lizards) the latter by the skull,' according to its description.
Patek Philippe's Grand Complication Men's Platinum watch sells for an astounding $US108,562 on Amazon. There are 30 jewels and nine bridges embedded in the timepiece, and it comes with a retrograde date hand. This means that instead of reaching a full circle, the hand jumps back to the beginning of its arc 24 hours after reaching the last day of the month.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.