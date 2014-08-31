8 Of The Most Ridiculously Expensive Gadgets Money Can Buy

AMC screencap You need piles of money to afford these gadgets.

Computers, smartphones, and tablets are expensive enough as it is. But when you outfit them with custom designer fabrics and jewels, they can cost you a mind-blowing sum of money.

While some gadgets can run you thousands of dollars because of their luxurious build materials, others are extremely expensive because of the technology that’s inside them and what they can do.

From gold-crafted iPhones to giant tablets with stunning displays, here are some of the most ridiculously expensive gadgets.

