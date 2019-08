BSR Cable Park in Waco, Texas, has an insane waterslide called “The Royal Flush.” Consisting of a trio of slides, the longest being 100 feet, it shoots you high into the sky.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage by Round III Media

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.