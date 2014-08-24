10 Of The Most Ridiculous TED Talks

YouTube/TED Jae Rhim Lee in a ‘mushroom burial set.’

There’s been an annual TED Conference since 1990, and its speeches have become an international sensation since TED shifted its focus to an online audience. There are now over 1,700 presentations available to watch online, and viewers around the world have streamed TED Talks more than one billion times.

The talks are mostly about science, psychology, communication, and innovative businesses. Many are interesting and valuable — but some that are just plain weird.

We’ve picked some of the most ridiculous talks, from one about a self-proclaimed cyborg to another about a woman whose wearable technology channels its users’ own voice to their ears through a tunnel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.