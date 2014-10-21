The Dubai Police Force Drives Around In Some Amazing Supercars

Dubai’s reputation for extravagance also applies to its police.
The force has built up its vehicle fleet, and it’s not worrying about cost, adding a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and more — some of them worth more than a million dollars.
There’s little practical use for a two-seat police car — where do you keep suspects under arrest? — but the force has said the outrageous vehicles serve to “enhance its patrolling abilities.”
No, that doesn’t mean they’re for high-speed car chases. “We have never exceeded the speed limit on the highway,” Lt. Mariam Al Kaabi told Abu Dhabi’s The National.
Rather, Dubai’s police chief reportedly said on Twitter, the ultra-expensive rides were selected for “acting classy with people.”
[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]
This is a Chevy Camaro SS. Its 6.2-liter V8 engine produces 426 horsepower, not enough to match most of the cars on this list.
This Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG runs about $200,000, has room for only two, and can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 4 seconds.
Last year, the police picked up this Lamborghini Aventador. It's meant to show 'how classy Dubai is,' a deputy police director said.
The $550,000 Ferrari FF has 2 doors, seating for 4, and a V12 engine that can send the car up to 208 mph.
Cops with better luck will get to drive this Bentley Continental GT. The 2013 model costs between $175,000 and $215,000.
By far the most impressive member of the fleet is the Aston Martin One-77. Not only the best car the luxury brand has ever made, it is one of only 77 produced. Estimated price tag: $1.79 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.