The Dubai Police Force Drives Around In Some Amazing Supercars

REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah Dubai police officers use a Lamborghini Aventador.

Dubai’s reputation for extravagance also applies to its police.

The force has built up its vehicle fleet, and it’s not worrying about cost, adding a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and more — some of them worth more than a million dollars.

There’s little practical use for a two-seat police car — where do you keep suspects under arrest? — but the force has said the outrageous vehicles serve to “enhance its patrolling abilities.”

No, that doesn’t mean they’re for high-speed car chases. “We have never exceeded the speed limit on the highway,” Lt. Mariam Al Kaabi told Abu Dhabi’s The National.

Rather, Dubai’s police chief reportedly said on Twitter, the ultra-expensive rides were selected for “acting classy with people.”

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.