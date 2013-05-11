The Ridiculous Supercars Of The Dubai Police Force

Dubai police officers use a Lamborghini Aventador.

Dubai’s reputation for extravagance now applies to its police as well.



The force has been building up its vehicle fleet recently, and it’s not worrying about cost, adding a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Aston Martin, and more — some of them worth more than a million dollars.

There’s little practical use for a two-seat police car — where do you keep suspects under arrest? — but the force has said the outrageous vehicles serve to “enhance its patrolling abilities.”

No, that doesn’t mean they’re for high-speed car chases. “We have never exceeded the speed limit on the highway,” Lt. Mariam Al Kaabi told Abu Dhabi’s The National.

Rather, Dubai’s police chief reportedly said on Twitter, the ultra-expensive rides were selected for “acting classy with people.”

