The 10 Best Responses From Stunned Supporters Of Drug Marketplace The Silk Road

Rob Wile

Silk Road, an underground e-commerce site known for trafficking illegal drugs, has been shut down.

Its alleged founder, Russ Ulbricht, aka “Dread Pirate Roberts” or “DPR,” has been arrested.

Silk Roaders are bumming.

And it’s a little bit hilarious.

Here are 10 choice quotes from reddit’s Silk Road thread on this new turn of events.

Hard timereddit
Reddit gone

reddit

Drugs

reddit

Emergency 2

reddit

Emergency redditreddit
Nsa reddit

reddit

Honeypot redditreddit
Refusal reddit

reddit

Upvote redditreddit
Saul reddit

reddit

Now read: Meet Ross Ulbricht, The Brilliant Alleged Mastermind Of Online Drug Marketplace Silk Road

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.