The 10 Best Responses From Stunned Supporters Of Drug Marketplace The Silk Road

Silk Road, an underground e-commerce site known for trafficking illegal drugs, has been shut down.

Its alleged founder, Russ Ulbricht, aka “Dread Pirate Roberts” or “DPR,” has been arrested.

Silk Roaders are bumming.

And it’s a little bit hilarious.

Here are 10 choice quotes from reddit’s Silk Road thread on this new turn of events.

