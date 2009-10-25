Ridiculous Photos From Real Windows 7 Launch Parties







Microsoft (MSFT) encouraged its most loyal customers to throw Windows 7 launch parties to celebrate the operating system’s arrival this week.You may recall a horribly cheesy video in which Microsoft demonstrated how to throw one.

Gadget blog Gizmodo, incredulous, asked its readers to submit any pictures from actual launch parties. The blog published 43 photos yesterday.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”ah-childhood-when-the-launch-of-a-mega-corporations-latest-product-really-meant-something-1″

title=”Ah, childhood. When the launch of a mega-corporation’s latest product really meant something”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309b400000000002c0b0b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”these-people-didnt-let-a-bsod-slow-them-down-2″

title=”These people didn’t let a BSOD slow them down”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309be0000000000e90faf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”windows-7-as-cool-as-a-t-shirt-with-guitars-on-it-3″

title=”Windows 7: as cool as a t-shirt with guitars on it…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309c500000000008bba14/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-bike-jerseys-with-office-pants-4″

title=”…and bike jerseys with office pants!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309fe00000000006e1925/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-a-windows-7-launch-party-is-a-reason-to-devour-brownies-5″

title=”If a Windows 7 launch party is a reason to devour brownies…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309cc0000000000cf2110/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cupcakes-6″

title=”…cupcakes…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309dc00000000004e455c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”beer-nachos-cookies-7″

title=”…beer, nachos, cookies…”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309ee00000000007cd484/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-jello-shots-we-are-ok-with-windows-7-launch-parties-8″

title=”…and jello shots, we are OK with Windows 7 launch parties.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309f400000000004e6d06/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”this-is-going-too-far-though-9″

title=”This is going too far, though.”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309d30000000000b1db72/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”microsoft-we-bring-the-romance-back-10″

title=”Microsoft: We bring the romance back”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309e4000000000026977f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bonus-windows-31-launch-party-11″

title=”Bonus! Windows 3.1 Launch Party!”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a6f1d8a509ecd7d6f3c8185/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

