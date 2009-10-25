Ridiculous Photos From Real Windows 7 Launch Parties

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309f400000000004e6d06/image.jpg" link="/ridiculous-photos-from-real-life-windows-7-launch-parties-2009-10/ah-childhood-when-the-launch-of-a-mega-corportations-latest-prodcut-really-meant-something-1" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]
Microsoft (MSFT) encouraged its most loyal customers to throw Windows 7 launch parties to celebrate the operating system’s arrival this week.You may recall a horribly cheesy video in which Microsoft demonstrated how to throw one.
Gadget blog Gizmodo, incredulous, asked its readers to submit any pictures from actual launch parties. The blog published 43 photos yesterday.
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”ah-childhood-when-the-launch-of-a-mega-corporations-latest-product-really-meant-something-1″
title=”Ah, childhood. When the launch of a mega-corporation’s latest product really meant something”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309b400000000002c0b0b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”these-people-didnt-let-a-bsod-slow-them-down-2″
title=”These people didn’t let a BSOD slow them down”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309be0000000000e90faf/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”windows-7-as-cool-as-a-t-shirt-with-guitars-on-it-3″
title=”Windows 7: as cool as a t-shirt with guitars on it…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309c500000000008bba14/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”and-bike-jerseys-with-office-pants-4″
title=”…and bike jerseys with office pants!”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309fe00000000006e1925/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”if-a-windows-7-launch-party-is-a-reason-to-devour-brownies-5″
title=”If a Windows 7 launch party is a reason to devour brownies…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309cc0000000000cf2110/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”cupcakes-6″
title=”…cupcakes…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309dc00000000004e455c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”beer-nachos-cookies-7″
title=”…beer, nachos, cookies…”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309ee00000000007cd484/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”and-jello-shots-we-are-ok-with-windows-7-launch-parties-8″
title=”…and jello shots, we are OK with Windows 7 launch parties.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309f400000000004e6d06/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”this-is-going-too-far-though-9″
title=”This is going too far, though.”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309d30000000000b1db72/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”microsoft-we-bring-the-romance-back-10″
title=”Microsoft: We bring the romance back”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae309e4000000000026977f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bonus-windows-31-launch-party-11″
title=”Bonus! Windows 3.1 Launch Party!”
content=””
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a6f1d8a509ecd7d6f3c8185/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
