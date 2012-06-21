RANKED! The 25 Most Absurd Outfits Of The NBA Playoffs

Photo: YouTube

The marathon NBA Playoffs could come to an end on Thursday — meaning the league’s most outrageous dressers will go into hibernation.Over the last seven weeks, NBA players have been engaged in high-stakes style warfare.



One guy wears crazy lens-less glasses, and the next day he’s being one-upped by an opponent wearing crazy lens-less glasses with sunglasses attached.

We dug through the archives of postgame outfits to bring you the definitive list of the 25 most absurd outfits of the playoffs.

So who came out on top? Russell Westbrook, Dwyane Wade, or the dark horse Rajon Rondo?

