The 5 Most Unbelievable Lines From The Forbes Post That Says Millionaires Should Be Exempt From Paying Taxes

On Friday Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi

alerted readersto a column on Forbes.com from a man named Harry Binswanger.

The column is called “Give Back? Yes, It’s Time For The 99% To Give Back To The 1%”

It does not appear to be a joke.

Nor does Binswanger. Here is his Amazon page.

According to his bio, Binswanger earned his Ph.D in philosophy from Columbia and now serves as “a professor of philosophy at the Objectivist Academic Center of the Ayn Rand Institute,” a non-profit based in Irvine, Calif. that coordinates spreading the gospel of Rand’s objectivist philosophy.

So it seems we have to take everything we’re about to show you from Binswanger at face value. We’ve reached out to him, but haven’t heard back.

Here then, are the five most unbelievable lines from the piece.

“Anyone who earns a million dollars or more should be exempt from all income taxes. Yes, it’s too little. And the real issue is not financial, but moral. So to augment the tax-exemption, in an annual public ceremony, the year’s top earner should be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honour.”

“Imagine the effect on our culture…if the moral praise showered on Mother Teresa went to someone like Lloyd Blankfein, who, in guiding Goldman Sachs toward billions in profits, has done infinitely more for mankind.

“There is indeed a vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity: the Internal Revenue Service.”

“An end must be put to the inhuman practice of draining the productive to subsidise the unproductive.”

“It’s time to gore another collectivist sacred cow. This time it’s the popular idea that the successful are obliged to ‘give back to the community.'”

