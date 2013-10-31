CEO Says This Ridiculous Interview Question Tells You Everything

What would you do in the event of a zombie apocalypse?

It seems like a ridiculous question to ask — even with Halloween on the horizon — but it’s posed to every prospective employee at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, a national restaurant franchise. Ashley Morris, the company’s CEO, swears by the question as a way to find out how candidates react under pressure.

“There really is no right answer, so it’s interesting to get someone’s opinion and understand how they think on their feet,” Morris tells Business Insider. “The hope is that for us, we’re going to find out who this person is on the inside and what’s really important to him, what his morals really are, and if he’ll fit on the cultural level.”

Morris concedes that the question doesn’t have to be about zombies, but could feature any silly or unusual item. He says he’s asked it to everyone from entry-level to top-tier applicants. Many people respond that they’d spend time with their families, some say they’ll fight to the bitter end, and a few have decided to offer themselves up to the zombies. (Morris discourages this last answer — no one likes a quitter.)

He adds that the question is particularly helpful when it comes to interviewing experienced applicants. “What they haven’t ever been asked, I guarantee you, is this question. It kind of throws them for a loop, blows them out of their chair for a little.”

