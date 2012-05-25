Check Out These Ridiculous Health Crazes Through The Decades

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Obsession with youth and beauty isn’t confined to the modern age.People have long searched for quick and easy ways to look younger or lose weight. But even as the fads of yesterday are proven wrong, there are always new health foods being touted as the Next Big Thing.
When will we ever learn?
Poet Lord Byron popularised the Vinegar Diet back in the 1820's when he dumped the liquid on all his food and shed 60 pounds. Since then, it has manifested itself through the Apple Cider Vinegar diet, the effectiveness of which is challenged.
Ingesting tapeworms has been touted as a way to lose weight because the parasites take all your nutrients.
This gross diet aid was sold in the United States during the early 1900's but is now illegal. Some desperate patrons have been known to get cow tapeworms in Mexico, even risking death.
In 1925, Lucky Strike actually got doctors to prescribe cigarettes as a way to lose weight. Their campaign urged Americans to 'reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet.' In reality, all it did was get young people addicted and contribute to diseases.
Women in the 1950s bought into vibrating belts, which included a band that wrapped around the problem area (usually hips or stomach) and vibrated, supposedly firming the area up. Though some still exist, they're largely seen as ineffective and lost their popularity decades ago.
Back in the 1950's, Gelatin was seen as a healthy diet supplement. Animal collagen was thought to promote weight loss, keep dieters full and stave off arthritis. But people found they couldn't stomach delicacies like the gelatin meat-chunk pie pictured here.
The HCG diet involved consumption of the hormone found in pregnant women's urine. The hormone isn't thought to actually affect humans after they're born. In the 1960's and 1970's, doctors were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars by weight-loss clinics to prescribe HCG without actually seeing patients. The diet saw a resurgence in 2009 but still hasn't been proven effective.
In the 1970s, Dr. Robert Linn mandated people only consume a concoction that he had invented called Prolinn. It was a liquid protein that provided fewer than 400 calories a day and consisted of ground-up and crushed animal horns, hooves, hides, tendons, bones and other slaughterhouse byproducts. After 30 dieters died, Prolinn was banned.
The craze over acai berries began a couple years ago after a shoutout from Oprah. Since then, the berries have been featured in everything from vodka to supplements. But studies have shown blueberries have more antioxidants and cranberries help to shed more fat.
The craze of eating animal placentas began in Japan as a method for restoring the body and stopping ageing. Celebrities including January Jones and Tom Cruise ate their offsprings' afterbirth as a way to stay healthy and reduce depression. It also comes in capsule form. But no scientific studies have actually backed the practice.
