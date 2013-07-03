Stunning Aerial Shot Shows Massive Line Of People Waiting For The Cronut

A ton of people are waiting hours in line for cronuts, the hybrid croissant/doughnut that’s captivating New York City, and revolutionizing the pastry game.



Huffington Post editor Andy B. Campbell posted this picture to Twitter a few minutes ago. All of these people are lining up for a croissant/doughnut hybrid sold by Dominique Ansel in his SoHo bakery.

