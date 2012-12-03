10 Celebrity Trademarks We Can't Believe Exist

Photo: AP
Following news that NFL quarterback Tim Tebow trademarked his ‘tebowing‘ prayer stance, we wondered how outlandish trademarks could really get.Not surprisingly, the world of celebrities is full of history’s most absurd trademarks.
Yes, in the United States you can own a trademark for almost anything including smells, colours, and sounds, and these celebrities have used that power to their advantage.
From Tim Tebow’s “tebowing” to Rachel Zoe’s ‘I die’ — these trademarks really do exist.
Owner: Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton filed the application for her 'Simple Life' catchphrase in 2006. The mark, however, only applies to alcohol and clothing, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Owner: Michael Buffer
The boxing announcer's decision to trademark his catchphrase in 1992 was massively profitable. By selling the rights to his mark to movies and video games makers, he has made more than $400 million, ABC News reported in 2009.
Owner: Ryan Lochte (filed)
The Olympic swimmer filed the trademark application in August and is apparently looking to apply the phrase to everything from swim goggles and sunglasses to jewelry and socks.
Lochte once tried to explain what 'jeah' really means and, well, if you understand his explanation in this video, let us know.
Owner: Pat Riley
The former Los Angeles Lakers coach started using the term in 1988 when his team was heading for a third straight NBA title.
He registered the trademark soon after but failed to win that third title. The Chicago Bulls eventually accomplished the 'three-peat' in 1993, according to Mental Floss.
Owner: Rachel Zoe
The fashion stylist is famous for her reality TV show, 'The Rachel Zoe Project,' where the catchphrases 'bananas' and 'I die' became popular.
In 2009, T-shirt designer Christopher Sauvé launched a 'free the fruit' campaign, pledging to fight Zoe's 'corporate trademark,' according to New York Magazine.
Last we checked, there was no record of the Rachel Zoe 'banana' trademark. The 'I die' mark still exists though, according to the USPTO.
Owner: Emeril Lagasse
Lagasse, one of the first 'celebrity chefs,' made the phrase famous on his Home Network cooking show.
He was since used it on all sorts of merchandise, including cook books and clothing, according to Comcast.
You can still use the phrase. Just don't try selling any cookware using it.
Owner: Dennis Green
The former Arizona Cardinals coach first uttered this phrase in 2006 following a game against the Chicago Bears, according to Road Runner.
However, looking at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's records, the mark appears to have been abandoned as of 2010, so use it all you want before someone else claims ownership.
Owner: Curtis Jackson
Rapper Curtis Jackson (50 Cent) sued Taco Bell back in 2008 for over the chain's allegedly infringing commercials for its 79, 89, and 99 cent menu, according to TechDirt.
Jackson's trademark applies to everything from shirts and pants to 'pre-recorded phonograph records,' according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Owner: Anthony Davis
Davis, a New Orleans Hornets basketball player, trademarked the two phrases in June 2012, according to CNBC.
'I don't want anyone to try to grow a unibrow because of me and then try to make money off of it,' he told CNBC.
The trademark applies to a number of products, from aftershave to entertainment services, according to the USPTO.
