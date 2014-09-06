11 Ridiculous Celebrity Diets Depicted As Classical Still-Lifes

Ever since humans began eating food (so, forever), people have had strange diets. Some people constrict their eating habits for religious reasons, others to lose weight, and some people, like Henry VIII, had no restrictions whatsoever.
While many people scoff at celebrity diets, thinking they are shallow or unimportant, photographer Dan Bannino thinks they have the potential for beauty. His series, “Still Diets,” takes these diets and turns them into still lifes, harkening back to classical paintings of the past.
“I wanted to make them significant, like classic works of arts that are becoming more and more weighty as they grow older. My aim was to show how this weirdness hasn’t changed even since the 15th century,” says Bannino.
People from Beyoncé, who’s Master Cleanse Diet is depicted above, or Mariah Carey, who reportedly only eats purple foods, show that that “weirdness” is still there. Enjoy the pictures, we’ll go back to eating our burritos.
Beyoncé, while preparing for her role in 'Dreamgirls' in 2006, lost 20 pounds on the controversial Master Cleanse Diet, which involves drinking a mixture of lemons, cayenne pepper, and maple syrup. It also includes consuming a 'salt water flush,' which helps clean out you digestive tract.
In an effort to drop some pounds for Chelsea's wedding, former President Bill Clinton was rumoured to have tried the Cabbage Soup diet, which involves eating a ton of cabbage soup and not much else.
Kate Moss was once rumoured to be on the so-called 'Hollywood Diet', which included liquor, champagne, diet soda, and not much solid food.
Maria Carey is said to have lost her baby weight by only eating purple-coloured produce, like eggplants, grapes, and purple potatoes. We're not sure if wine was included.
Henry VIII handled diets a little different, mostly by never worrying about them. He ate as well as he could, including lots of wine and roasted pigs. Bannino calls this the 'Banquet Diet'.
Romantic poet Lord Byron had a love-hate relationship with food throughout his life and was famous for eating habits, which included much binging and purging. After refusing all food at a dinner party once, a friend asked Byron what he did, in fact, eat. Byron replied, 'Nothing but hard biscuits and soda-water.' Later, after a lot of cajoling, Byron's friend finally was able to serve him potatoes drenched in vinegar.
Luigi Cornaro, famous for his book, 'Discourses on the Temperate Life,' written in the 1500s, was an early proponent of watching one's calorie intake. Cornaro restricted himself to 12 ounces of food (he seemed to really like eggs) and 14 ounces of wine a day.
Charles Saatchi, famed advertising magnate and art collector, likes eggs too. He is said to have lost 56 pounds by eating only nine eggs a day for nine months.
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Strict Detox Diet,' which she partakes in for several weeks three times a year, consists of things like water, nuts, vegetables, and nothing processed.
Simon Cowell practices his personal 'life-enhancing' diet, which included a smoothie, two times a day, made from exotic fruits and vegetables he has shipped to him.
In order to lose drastic amounts of weight for his role in 'Dallas Buyers Club,' Matthew McConaughey told reporters he stuck to a protein diet, eating meat, eggs, fish, and vegetables. Sounds hard but, at the end of the day, he got an Oscar to show for it.
