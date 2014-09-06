11 Ridiculous Celebrity Diets Depicted As Classical Still-Lifes

Ever since humans began eating food (so, forever), people have had strange diets. Some people constrict their eating habits for religious reasons, others to lose weight, and some people, like Henry VIII, had no restrictions whatsoever.

While many people scoff at celebrity diets, thinking they are shallow or unimportant, photographer Dan Bannino thinks they have the potential for beauty. His series, “Still Diets,” takes these diets and turns them into still lifes, harkening back to classical paintings of the past.

“I wanted to make them significant, like classic works of arts that are becoming more and more weighty as they grow older. My aim was to show how this weirdness hasn’t changed even since the 15th century,” says Bannino.

People from Beyoncé, who’s Master Cleanse Diet is depicted above, or Mariah Carey, who reportedly only eats purple foods, show that that “weirdness” is still there. Enjoy the pictures, we’ll go back to eating our burritos.

