Ridiculous: Bank Of America Charging 279% Interest

no secret banks are raising interest rates and fees on credit cards, but Bank of America absolutely takes the cake this time around, charging one customer 279% interest:



Zero Hedge: Courtesy of a reader, no photoshops were harmed in the creation of this usury. Granted, the finance charge seems to apply to a minuscule amount of what we can hope is merely an overdraft, or some other comparable fluke, yet all vocal consumer protection advocates in the Hill may want to take a look at what exceptions allow BofA to charge almost 3 times the balance as annual interest. And people wonder why the dollar carry trade is alive and well (and why nobody is borrowing).

