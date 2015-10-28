The trailer for Adam Sandler's first Netflix movie is downright goofy

Netflix Netflix debuted the official trailer for ‘The Ridiculous 6’ Tuesday.

In addition to original shows, Netflix is going to start rolling out its own movies. Among them will be four exclusive films from Adam Sandler.

Netflix debuted the trailer for Sandler’s first movie, “The Ridiculous 6,” Tuesday and it looks, well, ridiculous.

Netflix There’s a part in the trailer where a voice over refers to Native Americans as ‘injuns’ and this image of a young child holding a Tomahawk is shown.

The Western satire features Sandler as Tommy “White Knife” Stockburn, an orphan raised by Native Americans. Together with his five brothers, played by Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, Jorge Garcia, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson, the crew sets out to rescue their father (Nick Nolte).

Netflix All of these guys learn they share the same dad.

Netflix Taylor Lautner, the heartthrob from the ‘Twilight’ series is in the film, too, as a brother.

The film is stacked with a bunch of stars. Steve Buscemi, Dan Aykroyd, Will Forte, Danny Trejo, and Steve Zahn are also credited among a huge cast.

“The Ridiculous 6” came under fire earlier this year when American Indian actors walked off the set after concerns were raised about the portrayal of Native American religious practices.

Sandler signed an exclusive four-film deal with Netflix last October claiming he did it because it “rhymes with wet chicks.“

“The Ridiculous 6” will be released December 11.

