Schools In Ridgefield, Conn., Given The All Clear After Being Put On Lockdown During A Police Manhunt

Branchville train station

Photo: MTA.info

Schools in Ridgefield, Redding, and Easton Conn., were on lockdown Monday morning while police search the area for a man with a rifle.A man with a weapon was reported near the Branchville train station, the Stamford Advocate reported Monday morning.



However, the lockdowns were lifted after police gave the schools the all clear around 11 a.m., according to Ridgefield Public Schools.

A police presence will remain at each school throughout the day but “no dangerous activity was discovered,” according to the schools’ statement.

In a statement released Monday morning, Ridgefield Superintendent Deborah Low warned of a “possibly suspicious person in the Branchville Train Station area.”

“Branchville Elementary school busses have been diverted to East Ridge Middle School and BES students are in the auditorium,” Low said in her statement, according to the Connecticut Post.

A motorist travelling on Route 7 reportedly told police he saw a man with a rifle. State police have already searched one unidentified man but he was released, NBC Connecticut reported around 10 a.m.

Ridgefield is about 20 miles away from Newtown, Conn., where a gunman opened fire on Friday at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 20-seven people, including 20 children, were killed in the incident.

