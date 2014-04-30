Ridesharing Startup Lyft Is Taking On Uber With A Premium Service

Lyft is getting into the premium ridesharing business.

“We’re all about creating special experiences with the help of our incredible community of drivers,” a Lyft spokesperson tells Business Insider. “I can confirm that a premium option is in the works, and today we’re opening up a waitlist for invites. We look forward to sharing more info on this project in the coming weeks.”

Lyft competitor Uber is all about the premium experience, so this seems to be an attempt to attract high-end Uber customers to Lyft’s platform.

Just last week, Lyft launched in 24 new cities like Buffalo, Ann Arbor, and Oklahoma City.

As part of the launch in those cities, Lyft is giving out unlimited free rides for two weeks. The idea is to help people explore everything their cities have to offer — be that shows, parties, or dining experiences.

Earlier this month, Lyft raised a $US250 million round of funding backed by Alibaba. To date, Lyft has raised $US332.5 million.

Developing…

