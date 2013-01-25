NYC's G Subway Train Is So Bad, Riders Have Planned A Public Protest

Photo: Kyle McDonald / Creative Commons

Fed up with poor service on New York City’s G subway train, riders, local organisations, and politicians are planning a rally to call for improvements.Among New York’s subway lines, the G may be the most hated.



Running through Queens and Brooklyn (and the only line that does not go through Manhattan), it comes much less often and breaks down more frequently than other lines, according to the Straphangers Campaign.

The rally is hosted by State Senators Daniel Squadron and Martin Dilan, and the Riders Alliance, a membership organisation of subway and bus riders that works to improve public transit in New York. It will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. outside the Metropolitan Avenue G stop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The Riders Alliance is calling for increased frequency of service, improved communication with riders in the case of service changes, and free transfers to some lines near G stops, where the stations are not physically connected.

John Raskin, executive director of the Riders Alliance, said he does not expect to “win any of these things overnight,” but that the changes are “100 per cent doable.” He expects dozens of people to attend the rally.

State Senator Squadron’s office portrayed the rally as part of a broader push to improve public transit in Brooklyn, and noted a record of tangible improvements to local service, including new bus lines and increased service on the L train.

Squadron told Business Insider:

As the neighborhoods surrounding the G train continue to grow, it’s vital that their lifeline grow with them. Working together in the past, we’ve been able to make dramatic improvements throughout the system, including improved F and L train service and the permanent extension of the G train.

The rally is co-sponsored by Comptroller John Liu, who has said he plans to run for mayor in the upcoming election, according to the Wall Street Journal.

