This App Can Make You Into A Full-Time Hitchhiker

Photo: Ridejoy

Ridejoy is a startup built around helping you find a ride somewhere or a passenger to help cut costs for a road trip.Think of it as app-assisted hitchhiking. Tell the app where you’re going and when you want to leave and the app will pair you up with someone to get you there.



(As far as pricing goes, that’s up to you to work out with the driver.)

We took it for a spin — here’s how it works.

