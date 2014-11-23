Here's What It Will Feel Like To Ride The World's Tallest Roller Coaster

Developers David and Joshua Wallack are set to build a 570-foot vertical coaster, which will be the tallest in the world, at International Drive and Sand Lake Road in Orlando. The ride will be known as “The Skyscraper” and will be built on 12 acres around a Skyplex, which will feature other entertainment and shops. The coaster is scheduled to open in 2017.

