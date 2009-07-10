Ride The NYC Subway Like A Pro, Via Your Smartphone Or Kindle

In Tokyo, the subway system has maps that tell you which car is the best to ride in to get out fastest at your stop. In New York, the MTA has bigger problems.

Luckily, there’s an app for that. The new “Exit Strategy NYC” does the MTA’s dirty work, with charts for every station in Manhattan and many in the outer boroughs — explaining which car (or even which door) is the closest to an exit, transfer, etc.

The app, which launched at Tuesday’s New York Tech Meetup, is now available for $1.99 for the iPhone and Android phones, $2.99 for the BlackBerry, and $4.99 for Amazon’s Kindle.

In a brief test, it looks good. One quirk: Some train lines have multiple car configurations — with different-length cars — so the exact car or door could be off in some stations.

It could also be cool to factor in some other information, such as landmarks near specific exits, or other station features. But a handy app as it is.

The downside: Subway nerds like this author are losing their edge — years of hard-learned tricks are now in anyone’s hands.

