Riding A Motorcycle While Wearing Google Glass Looks Like You're In A Video Game

While you might have heard a lot about Google Glass, you may not know exactly what the experience of wearing the device would be like.

This video gives a pretty good idea.

YouTube user JerryRigEverything takes us for a ride on his motorcycle while wearing Google Glass. It looks like you’re in a video game:

He says this is almost exactly how the Glass would look without the sunglass lens in place.

Even though the Glass map takes up a large chunk of your vision, it’s see-through. But he says it’s very distracting, especially when checking a blind spot.

This is what it looks like if you want to swap out the navigation screen with the road screen (not recommended!):

JerryRigEverything says he wouldn’t recommend buying Google Glass specifically for motorcycle riding until the price drops. He also created a video that shows what it looks like to ride with Glass at night:

You can watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

