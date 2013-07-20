The New Red Band Trailer For 'Riddick' Is Pretty Awesome

There’s a new red band trailer out for “Riddick” that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.



If you’re a fan of Vin Diesel, it will give you chills.

In the latest trailer, Riddick (Diesel) gets captured by a small caravan. But don’t feel bad for him.

About a minute into the trailer help comes. It isn’t pretty for the guys holding him hostage.

“Riddick” comes to theatres September 20.

The trailer is NSFW.

