Crazy Photos Are Coming Out Of Saudi Arabia After Rain Leaves Capital Flooded

Riyadh, the 5 million strong capital of Saudi Arabia, generally doesn’t receive much rainfall over the year. One source says that, on average, just 0.2 inches of rain fall in November.
It’s perhaps because of this that the city has been unable to handle around two hours of heavy rain today. Residents are in shock, with many Internet users are posting pictures of flooded streets.
Here’s one video:
Here are some images that appear to show the flooding:
https://twitter.com/thumarm/statuses/401811025714229248
#SaudiArabia #riyadh #RiyadhRain pic.twitter.com/3apqKyePcS
— Lebanese Philazouk (@RadwanSobh) November 16, 2013
سبحان الله With only 2hrs of heavy rain, Riyadh got drenched! What a shame!! #الرياض_تغرق #امطار_الرياض pic.twitter.com/66zHGFlnGR“
— Soul2Heven (@HurMsri) November 16, 2013
The reason it probably doesn’t rain is #Riyadh . The people clearly not ready for it. #Accidents #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/jdlRuzTTWD
— NeMon|x (@irisgenx) November 16, 2013
Riyadh is now like the sea due to rain pic.twitter.com/KA7GjpZe78
— Bdoor Al-Qarni (@g_bdoor) November 16, 2013
اللهم احفظ أهل الرياض اللهم اجعلها أمطار رحمه منك عليهم ليس غضب واحفظهم بحفظك #الرياض_تغرق #أمطار_الرياض pic.twitter.com/SyJ6R7xsyy
— Talal ™✨ (@iTalal8) November 16, 2013
#الرياض_تغرق وصلت المياه داخل المنازل ….. اللهم احفظ أهل الرياض pic.twitter.com/KaVB3olUiH
— زياد الصبحي (@zez0_77) November 16, 2013
You can see more using the hashtag #الرياض_تغرق
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.