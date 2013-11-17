Crazy Photos Are Coming Out Of Saudi Arabia After Rain Leaves Capital Flooded

Riyadh, the 5 million strong capital of Saudi Arabia, generally doesn’t receive much rainfall over the year. One source says that, on average, just 0.2 inches of rain fall in November.

It’s perhaps because of this that the city has been unable to handle around two hours of heavy rain today. Residents are in shock, with many Internet users are posting pictures of flooded streets.

Here’s one video:

Here are some images that appear to show the flooding:

https://twitter.com/thumarm/statuses/401811025714229248

سبحان الله With only 2hrs of heavy rain, Riyadh got drenched! What a shame!! #الرياض_تغرق #امطار_الرياض pic.twitter.com/66zHGFlnGR“

— Soul2Heven (@HurMsri) November 16, 2013

Riyadh is now like the sea due to rain pic.twitter.com/KA7GjpZe78

— Bdoor Al-Qarni (@g_bdoor) November 16, 2013

اللهم احفظ أهل الرياض اللهم اجعلها أمطار رحمه منك عليهم ليس غضب واحفظهم بحفظك #الرياض_تغرق #أمطار_الرياض pic.twitter.com/SyJ6R7xsyy

— Talal ™✨ (@iTalal8) November 16, 2013

#الرياض_تغرق وصلت المياه داخل المنازل ….. اللهم احفظ أهل الرياض pic.twitter.com/KaVB3olUiH

— زياد الصبحي (@zez0_77) November 16, 2013

You can see more using the hashtag #الرياض_تغرق

