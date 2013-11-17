Crazy Photos Are Coming Out Of Saudi Arabia After Rain Leaves Capital Flooded

Adam Taylor

Riyadh, the 5 million strong capital of Saudi Arabia, generally doesn’t receive much rainfall over the year. One source says that, on average, just 0.2 inches of rain fall in November.

It’s perhaps because of this that the city has been unable to handle around two hours of heavy rain today. Residents are in shock, with many Internet users are posting pictures of flooded streets.

Here’s one video:

Here are some images that appear to show the flooding:

https://twitter.com/thumarm/statuses/401811025714229248

You can see more using the hashtag #الرياض_تغرق

