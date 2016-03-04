College basketball star who wants to play in the NFL posted a video showing off his ridiculous athleticism before the draft

Rico Gathers is a senior basketball player for Baylor University, but instead of taking a shot at pro basketball, he is going to follow in the footsteps of other power forwards and try to become a tight end in the NFL.

Like San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, Gathers has not played football in college. However, at 6-foot-8, 275 pounds, he has the size to be an elite tight end in the NFL.

Now he just needs to show off his athleticism. He did so in a video posted to Twitter which appears to show Gathers throwing a football from the goal line and then running to about the 40-yard line and catching it as it came back down.

Gathers is averaging 11.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the 19th-ranked Baylor Bears. He could choose to return to Baylor next year and play one season for the football team. However, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports that Gathers will forgo his final year of eligibility to take a shot at the NFL.

Unfortunately, Gathers will not be able to show off during Baylor’s pro day workout for NFL scouts as that will come on the day before the start of the NCAA Tournament. So for now, he will have to rely on Twitter videos.

NOW WATCH: How billionaire Michael Jordan makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.