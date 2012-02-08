Ricky Williams Retires From Football...Again

Photo: AP Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com (via Twitter), Ricky Williams plans to retire from the NFL. He is 34 years old.Williams played 11 seasons in the NFL, with three teams. He spent the 2011 season with the Baltimore Ravens rushing for 444 yards and 4.1 yards per carry. His 10,009 career yards ranks 26th on the all-time list.



This is Williams’ second retirement. The first came just before the 2004 season after failing a third drug test and facing a suspension.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.