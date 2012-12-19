Ricky Rubio Skips A One-Handed Bounce Pass Through Three Defenders

Photo: YouTube

Ricky Rubio returned from a knee injury and immediately started making beautiful passes this week.Last night against Orlando he dribbled around a screen and threaded a one-handed bounce pass between three closing defenders and into the waiting hands of Kevin Love, who drew a foul.



So much to like here: The sideways english, the ballsy-ness to throw a bounce pass down the middle of the lane, the way he extend his arm to create a new passing lane out of thin air, the utter lack of hesitation in making the pass in-between dribbles.

Awesome (via TBJ):

