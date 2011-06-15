Ricky Rubio May Not Be Coming To The States After All

Photo: Flickr/Manon71

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves draft pick Ricky Rubio says he is talking with Spanish club Barcelona about his future.Rubio said “we are taking with Barcelona and we will soon see” after Barca beat Bilbao for the Spanish league title on Tuesday night.



The 20-year-old Rubio has filled his trophy case with titles, but he has struggled to score this season. He lost his spot in Barcelona’s starting lineup.

The Timberwolves selected Rubio at No. 5 in the 2009 NBA draft, but the Spanish point guard decided to stay in Spain to play.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the Timberwolves had reached a deal with Rubio for him to join the team next season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.