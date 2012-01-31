WATCH: Ricky Rubio Tells Kobe Bryant America Won't Be Winning Gold In London

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-101 Sunday, but that didn’t keep T’Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio from talking some Olympics smack with Kobe Bryant.



Listen closely, as Rubio, with Laker Pau Gasol beside him, informs Kobe that his Spanish team will pull off the upset this summer (NSFW video via Complex). He does this despite knowing full well how stacked the US roster will be.



