After 5 Years, Ricky Martin Has Finally Sold His Miami Mansion For $10.6 Million

Meredith Galante
ricky martin $10.6 million house

Photo: Trulia

For five long years, Ricky Martin’s bay-front mansion in Miami Beach sat on the market. Dare we say that that is almost longer than he was actually popular in the music world?Finally, his seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home has sold for $10.6 million, according to The Real Estalker. At one point, it had been listed for $19.5 million.

The house was built in 2004, and has more than 9,230 square feet of living space. The home also has a pool and a spa.

Someone new is now Livin’ la Vida Loca.

Welcome to 5130 North Bay Road, Miami Beach.

The home has beautiful archways.

It sits on less than half an acre of land.

Inside, the decorating scheme revolves around white walls and dark wood.

The kitchen has an island and a breakfast nook.

We love the stone tile.

The kitchen has plenty of counter space, perfect for entertaining.

The living room has high ceilings and several large windows, providing great views of the water.

The view is reason enough to buy this place.

And the new owners purchased it just in time for summer.

Look what other stars are selling their home.

DON'T MISS: Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Are Selling Their Malibu Ranch For $2.675 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.