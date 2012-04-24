After 5 Years, Ricky Martin Has Finally Sold His Miami Mansion For $10.6 Million

Photo: Trulia

For five long years, Ricky Martin’s bay-front mansion in Miami Beach sat on the market. Dare we say that that is almost longer than he was actually popular in the music world?Finally, his seven-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home has sold for $10.6 million, according to The Real Estalker. At one point, it had been listed for $19.5 million.



The house was built in 2004, and has more than 9,230 square feet of living space. The home also has a pool and a spa.

Someone new is now Livin’ la Vida Loca.

