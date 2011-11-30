LA VIDA 'GLEE': Ricky Martin Will Bring The Show's Guest-Star Ban To An End In 2012

The first half of “Glee” Season three is coming to a close, and that means so is co-creator Ryan Murphy‘s temporary ban on guest stars.



According to TVLine, Ricky Martin will come to William McKinley High as “the hottest Spanish teacher ever in the history of Ohio,” and will have two big musical numbers.

This is definitely a good and safe choice for the first guest of the season — he can sing and dance and is good looking to boot. And he’s not afraid to be silly. He’ll fit in well with the rest of the cast.

We sense some competition for McKinley’s resident Spanish teacher Will Scheuster (Matthew Morrison), and definitely a love story — Idina Menzel, anyone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.